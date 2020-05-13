Stock Suit Is 'A Model Of Misdirection,' Canada Goose Says

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Luxury outerwear company Canada Goose on Tuesday asked a Manhattan federal judge to end a proposed shareholder class action, saying its investors willfully filed a confusing suit. In its May 12 motion to dismiss the investors' amended class action complaint, Canada Goose and its co-defendants told U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick that while the suit accused the company of violating fraud provisions of federal securities law, it didn't actually allege that any of the company's public financial statements were inaccurate. The suit, the company claimed, "is a model of misdirection, relying on a puzzle-pleading style that requires the court and...

