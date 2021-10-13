Ex-Silvers Langsam Staffer Slams 'Demeaning' Office Conduct

By Matt Fair (October 13, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A former paralegal with Silvers Langsam & Weitzman PC told a federal jury in Philadelphia on Wednesday that she was repeatedly subjected to unwanted sexual comments and touching by attorneys and other co-workers during her brief tenure with the personal injury firm. Kimberly Hayes testified on the first day of her sexual harassment trial that she was subjected to a litany of inappropriate comments from attorneys and staff at Silvers Langsam, which markets itself under the name MyPhillyLawyer, and that complaints about the conduct went largely unheeded. "It was just demeaning," she said of her alleged treatment. "I wasn't there to...

