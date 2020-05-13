Superfund Ruling No Help To Climate Suits, Chevron Says

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that federal Superfund law does not preclude state law claims seeking further cleanup fails to strengthen arguments by Rhode Island and California municipalities that they can pursue climate change-related infrastructure damages from fossil fuel companies, Chevron Corp. said Tuesday. Chevron and other energy giants are fighting in the First Circuit to keep in federal court Rhode Island's lawsuit seeking to hold them liable for climate-change-related infrastructure damage and waging a similar battle with a group of California cities and counties in the Ninth Circuit. In letters to both circuit courts Monday, Chevron hit back at the state and...

