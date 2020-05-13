Solar Co. Can't Skirt ERISA's 'Pay Now, Dispute Later' Rule

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A solar and roofing company is on the hook for a $5.3 million withdrawal liability assessed by a pension fund, after a California federal judge declined to expand and apply an exception to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's "pay now, dispute later" rule recognized by the Fifth and Seventh circuits. U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins in his order Tuesday granted summary judgment to the Pacific Coast Roofers Pension Plan and its board of trustees in an ERISA suit against Petersen-Dean Inc. over the liability. ERISA, as amended by the Multiemployer Pension Plan Amendments Act, requires employers challenging a withdrawal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS