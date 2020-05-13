FCC Passes Spectrum, Satellite Rules Ahead Of May Meeting

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission tackled a smaller-than-usual monthly agenda on Wednesday, announcing the unanimous approval of four initiatives, including one to free up more licensed broadband spectrum, another to facilitate satellite broadband services and two that will simplify procedural regulations. The commissioners cast their votes remotely before a brief teleconference during which commissioners made announcements, and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai praised the productivity of his agency in the unprecedented work environment made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, the commission approved a rule allowing licensed broadband users to access more than half the 900 MHz band previously reserved for radio communications. The...

