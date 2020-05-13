Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Wary Of Clerk's Challenge To NY Green Light Law

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel seemed skeptical Wednesday of a county clerk's claims that he risks criminal prosecution by adhering to a New York law that allows unauthorized immigrants to have driver's licenses and shields their information from federal immigration authorities.

The trio of judges questioned whether Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns had grounds to sue New York over its passage of the Green Light Law, which allows state residents to obtain licenses regardless of their immigration status and bars the state's Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing that information with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Kearns, a Democrat, had argued the...

