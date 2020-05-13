Border Agent Sued For Death Of Guatemalan Woman In Texas

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The parents of a young Guatemalan woman who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas two years ago have asked a federal judge to award them civil damages. The parents of Claudia Gomez Gonzalez, a 20-year-old Guatemala citizen who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border on May 23, 2018, argued in a Tuesday lawsuit in Texas federal court that the agent who shot her, allegedly Romualdo Barrera, used excessive force and violated her constitutional rights. According to the suit, Claudia was unarmed and with several other people in a residential area when she was shot in the...

