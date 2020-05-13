PETA Looks To Duck TCPA Suit Over Beyond Meat Ads

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Inc. urged a California federal court Wednesday to throw out a proposed nationwide class action alleging it sent unsolicited, automated texts promoting plant-based food maker Beyond Meat, arguing the court doesn't have jurisdiction for nationwide claims. Plaintiff Nazrin Massaro, a California resident, is accusing PETA of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending thousands of text messages promoting Beyond Meat Inc. Massaro said she never provided express written consent to be contacted by PETA and Beyond Meat with automated texts. She's alleging one count of violation of the TCPA, on behalf of herself...

