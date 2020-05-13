Insurer Says Atty Took 'Massive Amounts' Of Data To Next Job

Law360, New York (May 13, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Berkley Insurance Co. hit a former employee with a trade secrets suit Wednesday, accusing the Brooklyn lawyer of stealing "massive amounts" of secret data before moving to a competitor and subsequently getting fired. Connecticut-based Berkley claims Matthew Lane left his $250,000-per-year underwriting position as a vice president analyzing representations and warranties policies in February, joining New York-based insurer Dual Commercial LLC and taking with him information of "great value." "The reps & warranty insurance business is a highly competitive field. There are very few players, it is a difficult insurance segment to enter, and it is highly-specialized and requires extensive data,"...

