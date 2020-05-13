NJ Justices To Consider Reimbursements For Medical Pot

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will consider whether employers can reimburse workers for medical marijuana used to treat workplace injuries without breaking federal drug laws, according to a posting on the judiciary's website on Wednesday. In the published decision to be reviewed, a three-judge panel in January found that ordering M&K Construction to cover Vincent Hager's medical pot costs for his chronic pain presented no conflict between the Controlled Substances Act and the state's medical marijuana law. With the high court granting the appeal, New Jersey will likely become the next jurisdiction to weigh in on a question that has split the...

