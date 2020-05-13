Rep. Says FCC Is Failing Upstate NY On Broadband Access

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- An upstate New York congressman has accused the Federal Communications Commission of neglecting broadband service in his district and failing to close the so-called "digital divide" in high-speed internet across the country. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., fired off a biting letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to complain about a "frankly intolerable" situation with broadband in New York's 20th congressional district, which covers Albany, Schenectady and surrounding areas. Tonko posted the May 7 letter to his website on Monday. The two-page letter by Tonko includes another 22 pages of testimonials from several of his constituents, detailing what they contend are wide...

