PHH Mortgage Accused Of Sending Inflated Payoff Statements

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- PHH Mortgage Corp. has been slammed in New Jersey federal court with claims it did not disclose insurance proceeds that could offset homeowners' loan balances when the company provided allegedly deceptive payoff statements, causing the homeowners to delay property sales and incur additional expenses. The New Jersey-based mortgage servicer's failure to include such funds on the statements of loan payoff amounts "had the effect of overstating and exaggerating the obligations" of plaintiffs Donald and Nicole Dunn and proposed class members under their respective mortgage agreements, according to the Wednesday complaint. "Defendant's conduct has prejudiced plaintiffs and the members of the class...

