Carnival Says Heir Can't Bring Claim Over Cuban Port

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Carnival told a Florida federal judge on Monday that a man who inherited a claim to a Cuban port confiscated by the Castro regime does not have the right to sue the cruise line under the Helms-Burton Act because he did not hold the rights to the claim in 1996 when the statute was enacted. In a videoconference hearing before U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King, Carnival Corp.'s attorney Stuart Singer argued that Javier Garcia Bengochea never actually inherited a federal government certification that the Cuban property was stolen from his American ancestor, as he failed to appear in probate court...

