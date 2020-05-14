Tribal Leaders Say Okla. AG Has Misread Gambling Compacts

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe leaders have urged the U.S. Department of the Interior to approve gambling compacts they signed with Oklahoma's governor, saying the state attorney general got it wrong when finding that the deals aren't legal. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter's opinion, which states that Gov. Kevin J. Stitt has no authority to bind the state to honor the deals that allow sports betting, relies on a false premise that the compacts themselves can authorize such event wagering, Comanche Chairman William Nelson Sr. and Otoe-Missouria Tribe Chairman John Shotton said in a memo Wednesday to DOI Secretary David Bernhardt....

