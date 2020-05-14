Texas Law Firm Robocalled Wrong Number, Suit Says

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Austin, Texas-based law firm Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson LLP has been hit with a proposed class action alleging that it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by leaving unsolicited debt collection voicemails in the wrong mailbox. The suit was filed in Arizona federal court Wednesday by Linda Morgan, who says she never enlisted the firm's services or gave it her phone number, but nonetheless received voicemails from the firm addressed to a person with a different name. Morgan accuses the firm of using an automatic telephone dialing system and pre-recorded voice to place the calls, in violation of federal consumer...

