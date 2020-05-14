Kern's Nectar '100% Natural' Label Misleading, Suit Says

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of juice drinkers is suing the maker of Kern's Nectar in California federal court, claiming the beverage's labels mislead consumers by claiming on the front that they are "100% natural" even though they contain artificial flavoring. The proposed class accuses Vilore Foods Co. Inc. — the U.S. distributor for Mexican company Jumex Inc. — of violating the U.S. Food Drug and Cosmetics Act and its California counterpart, the Sherman Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The complaint filed Wednesday also alleges violations of the California Consumers Legal Remedies Act, and the state's false advertising and unfair competition laws....

