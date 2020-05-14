Injury Firm Defends Claim To $2.1M Whistleblower Atty Fee

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Personal injury firm Danziger & De Llano LLP has urged a Texas federal judge not to toss its lawsuit seeking a $2.1 million referral fee from another law firm, arguing Pennsylvania law applies to the case and clearly entitles it to a share of a $7.5 million attorney fee award. Houston-based Danziger & De Llano told U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett on Wednesday that, despite arguments from Ohio-based Morgan Verkamp LLC that the case should be thrown out, Texas courts have jurisdiction over the dispute and the underlying fee-splitting agreement is enforceable. Over a yearslong relationship, Danziger & De Llano referred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS