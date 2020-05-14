Tesla's Defective Touch Screens Put Drivers At Risk, Suit Says

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. "jeopardized" car buyers' safety by hiding defects and ignoring complaints about car touch screens that allegedly shut down and disable safety features when people are driving, according to a proposed class action filed in a California federal court. The touch screens in Tesla's Model S and Model X vehicles can shut down and disable safety features while the car is in drive, according to a proposed class action filed on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) The electric car giant is accused of marketing its Model X SUV and Model S sedan as the "best," "safest" and "quickest" cars that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS