4th Circ. Revives Emoluments Case Against Trump

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 9:53 AM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's request to throw out a lawsuit by Maryland and the District of Columbia over allegations that his ownership stake in the Trump International Hotel violates the U.S. Constitution's emoluments clause. The appeals court voted 9-6 to allow the case to move forward at a Maryland district court after a three-judge panel unanimously found in July that Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, both of whom are Democrats, lacked legal grounds to sue. Their suit, lodged in June 2017, alleges that Trump's business interests violate the emoluments clause that prohibits gifts or...

