Solo Litigator Can't End Ex-Client's 'Malicious' Review Fight

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday said too many facts remained in dispute to decide a fight over an allegedly defamatory Yelp review of a solo commercial litigator who then responded to the post, finding problems in both parts of the contentious online exchange. U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold said factual issues surrounding a $9,000 charge that solo commercial litigator Alisa Levin made to former client Paul Abramson's credit card prevent her from winning summary judgment on allegations that Abramson's harshly negative Yelp review unlawfully defamed her and damaged her reputation. But Abramson is not entitled to summary judgment either because the...

