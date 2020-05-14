Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Solo Litigator Can't End Ex-Client's 'Malicious' Review Fight

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday said too many facts remained in dispute to decide a fight over an allegedly defamatory Yelp review of a solo commercial litigator who then responded to the post, finding problems in both parts of the contentious online exchange.

U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold said factual issues surrounding a $9,000 charge that solo commercial litigator Alisa Levin made to former client Paul Abramson's credit card prevent her from winning summary judgment on allegations that Abramson's harshly negative Yelp review unlawfully defamed her and damaged her reputation. But Abramson is not entitled to summary judgment either because the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!