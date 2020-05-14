Southwest Airlines Sued Over Finger Severed In Wheelchair

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A cancer patient flying with Southwest Airlines sued the airline and an airport transportation contractor on Wednesday, claiming she was seated in a defective wheelchair that collapsed, crushed her finger and partially severed it two years ago. Upon Khanum's arrival at Los Angeles International Airport, a Gateway representative escorted Khanum to a Southwest-branded wheelchair in the Southwest terminal, according to the suit. But when she sat down, the wheelchair collapsed, crushing one of her fingers between the metal structure of the wheelchair and the arm rest, according to the suit. "The wheelchair crushed Ms. Khanum's finger with such force that it partially amputated the...

