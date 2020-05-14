Engineering Co. Latest Hit With COBRA Notice Class Action

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- An ex-employee slapped Venture Global Engineering LLC with a proposed ERISA class action in Michigan federal court on Thursday, claiming the company failed to properly notify him of his right to stay on Venture's health insurance plan after he left his job in April 2019. Paul Troia accused Venture of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's requirement to explain the health insurance rights owed to workers and their families under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, or COBRA, within the time requirements of a "qualifying event." "Defendant injured plaintiff and the class members plaintiff seeks to represent by failing to...

