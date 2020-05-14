Chubb Off Hook For Sandy Damage To Beachfront Houses

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Thursday found that Chubb Insurance Co. of New Jersey needn't cover damage to two policyholders' beach houses resulting from Hurricane Sandy, finding that a lower court judge was right to find an exclusion for flood damage applies to the storm. The panel affirmed an April 2019 judgment from Superior Court Judge Craig L. Wellerson, saying the policy language is clear that if flood damage contributed in any way to the homes' collapse, coverage is excluded, even if wind — which the homeowners contended was a covered cause — also contributed to the damage. In the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS