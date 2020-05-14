PTAB Must Take Another Look At IP In Google Maps Feud

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday gave Vederi LLC another chance to prove the validity of four patents it has accused Google of infringing through the tech giant's Street View service, citing concerns over claim construction. The three-judge panel took issue with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's construction of two terms, so it vacated the board's invalidity rulings and remanded the case for do-overs. The consolidated appeal stems from four inter partes reexaminations of Vederi's patents. The PTAB had invalidated many claims of both U.S. Patent Nos. 7,239,760 and 7,813,596 as either obvious or anticipated. It then invalidated about 30 claims...

