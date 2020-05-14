Drivers Say Subarus Accelerate Without Warning

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Subaru on Wednesday was hit with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court alleging that certain Foresters and Outbacks suddenly accelerate and that the automaker hid the defect. The drivers said that Subaru has known about the defect since at least 2011, which causes the cars to accelerate without warning, often when a driver uses the brake pedal. The defect affects 2012-2018 Subaru Forester, 2015-2019 Subaru Legacy and 2015-2019 Subaru Outback vehicles, according to the complaint. "Not surprisingly, many class vehicle owners have reported collisions or near-collisions due to the sudden and unexpected acceleration," the drivers said. "For example,...

