K&L Gates Snags Ex-Kutak Rock Construction Pro In Calif.

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has added a former Kutak Rock LLP commercial litigator with expertise in real estate, construction, employment and retail matters as a partner to its Orange County, California, office, the firm said in a release. J. David Bournazian has joined the K&L Gates complex commercial litigation and disputes practice, where he will continue to represent national and international clients on complex litigation disputes and business transactions, the firm announced earlier this month. Michael A. Hedge, managing partner of K&L Gates' Orange County office, said the firm is pleased with the hiring. "His extensive background advising U.S. and international clients...

