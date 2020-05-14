For One Software Co., Open 5G Is A Gateway To Competition

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- For John Baker, senior vice president of business development at wireless software company Mavenir, the growing buzz around so-called open 5G technology confirms what he's known all along: A wealth of U.S. companies stand ready to challenge China's lock on the wireless equipment market with a little help from government and industry. John Baker Between a "rip and replace" program to rotate out Chinese-made network equipment and a House bill to fund the development of domestic alternatives to such equipment, government officials and industry leaders are increasingly rallying around replacing manufacturer-specific systems with interoperable 5G technology. Law360 recently spoke with Baker about the role...

