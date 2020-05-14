3rd Circ. Revives Asylum Bid After Judge Ignored Evidence

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday revived the asylum bid of a Nepali father of three who allegedly fled to the U.S. after being threatened and attacked by members of his country's Maoist party because of his opposing political affiliation, saying an immigration judge overlooked such evidence. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel granted Durga Prasad Gharti's petition for review of a Board of Immigration Appeals ruling that upheld the judge's denial of his asylum request, finding the board must revisit the conclusions that Gharti neither suffered "past persecution" nor had a "well-founded fear of future persecution" on legally protected grounds....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS