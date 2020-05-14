SkyWest Says Judge Caused Bias In Disability Trial

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- SkyWest Airlines asked the Tenth Circuit on Wednesday for a new trial over a former tarmac manager's $1.4 million judgment on disability-related claims, saying the trial judge's banishment of a defense paralegal, a juror and SkyWest's corporate rep after two unusual incidents should have triggered a mistrial. John Hayes, a ramp supervisor and trainer for SkyWest from 2006 to 2014 at Denver International Airport who supported United Express-branded SkyWest flights, won a $1.4 million judgment over claims that SkyWest failed to accommodate his work restriction after he began kidney dialysis, and retaliated against him. SkyWest said there were major, prejudicial problems...

