Privacy Groups Say TikTok Breaking Terms Of FTC Deal

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The popular video-sharing social media app TikTok is flouting the terms of a $5.7 million settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in which the company pledged to protect the privacy of children on its platform, advocacy groups charged on Thursday. TikTok agreed last February to pay a record-setting fine to resolve allegations that it allowed children to use the app without parental consent, violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA. As part of that deal, the company agreed to take offline all videos taken by U.S. users under 13 and to create a separate experience for younger users, who would be required to enter their...

