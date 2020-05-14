Defamation Suit Targeting Joy Reid May Come Back To Life

Law360, New York (May 14, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel said Thursday it may reopen a defamation suit against television talker Joy Reid over her posts falsely accusing a Donald Trump supporter of making racist comments, with two judges saying fact-finding could shed light on Reid's motives. Circuit Judges Dennis Jacobs and José A. Cabranes both suggested a revival could allow plaintiff Roslyn La Liberte, a California woman who supports the Republican president, to determine through discovery if the MSNBC political pundit acted with malice when, on Twitter and Instagram, she falsely ascribed racist comments to La Liberte. Roslyn La Liberte at a Simi Valley, California, City...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS