NY Court Upends Coverage Win For Former RCAP Execs

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court on Thursday reversed a lower court's ruling that two excess insurers for RCAP Holdings LLC breached their duty to cover legal costs incurred by five former RCAP executives, including onetime executive chairman Nicholas Schorsch, who are facing a sprawling suit brought by the firm's bankruptcy trust. A panel of the state Appellate Division's First Department vacated Justice O. Peter Sherwood's April 2019 holding that excess insurers Westchester Fire Insurance Co. and RSUI Indemnity breached their policies by refusing to provide coverage to Schorsch and his fellow former RCAP directors and officers — Edward M. Weil Jr.,...

