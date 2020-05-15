Lobbyist's $5M Debt Suit Is 30 Years Too Late, Judge Says

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A lobbyist waited too long to drag the Abu Dhabi government into litigation alleging it reneged on a supported promise to pay him $5 million for helping set up arms deals, a D.C. federal judge said, tossing the case. U.S. District Judge John D. Bates freed the Abu Dhabi government and a United Arab Emirates official from William D. Friedman's claims on Thursday, finding the clock began ticking for him to launch suit in 1987, when he received a letter indicating the government wouldn't be paying him. "Thirty-two years is simply too long to wait to file suit on claims that...

