Investor Class Wins Cert. In Longfin Securities Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Investors in shuttered cryptocurrency company Longfin Corp. won class certification in New York federal court on Thursday in their securities fraud class action, allowing the shareholders to move forward with their request for default judgment against the company and three related individuals.

Longfin, former CEO Venkata S. Meenavalli, former Chief Operating Officer Vivek K. Ratakonda, and company affiliate Suresh Tammineedi all failed to appear in court and have had a default entered against them, court records show.

Lead plaintiff Mohammad A. Malik was ordered by U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote in December to file for default judgment, which requires that...

