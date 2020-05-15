Md. Digital Ad Tax Likely To Share Fate With Wash. Bank Tax

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge recently ruled, in Washington Bankers Association et al. v. State of Washington et al., that a new surtax on large financial institutions violates the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause by illegally targeting out-of-state taxpayers.[1] In striking down the tax in a May 8 bench order, King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson held that although the tax did not facially discriminate against out-of-state banks, the tax nevertheless violated the commerce clause because of its discriminatory purpose and effect.[2] The day before Washington's bank surtax was ruled unconstitutional, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a proposed tax that was similarly crafted to...

