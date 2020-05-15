Kate Spade Parent Co.'s Atty Ducks DQ Bid In Breach Suit

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has denied a disqualification bid for an attorney representing the parent company of Kate Spade New York, Coach and other luxury brands in a breach of contract case, finding the lawyer's prior work on a related investigation does not warrant his departure. Just because Arthur Middlemiss headed Tapestry Inc.'s investigation into whether Jayesh Jesalpura breached his contract with the company by allegedly failing to disclose his ownership interests in an information technology consulting company, does not mean that the lawyer and his firm need to step away, according to Thursday's order by U.S. District Judge Analisa...

