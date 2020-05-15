Whistleblower With Brain Tumor Says DEA Discriminated

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Drug Enforcement Administration violated federal discrimination laws by pressuring a special agent with cancer to retire as reprisal for his whistleblower efforts, according to a complaint filed Thursday in Virginia federal court. The DEA discriminated against Eric Katz, who has a brain tumor, by revoking his telecommuting privileges and health accommodation and disclosing confidential medical information, according to the complaint. Katz says he faced reprisal for alerting the Federal Bureau of Investigation in January 2019 to an apparent conflict of interest. The agency allegedly awarded a contract to former DEA officials purporting to work for a certified Native American contractor....

