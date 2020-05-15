7th Circ. Won't Rethink Allowing National Class In Ill. Fax Suit

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit is refusing to take a second look at its decision to allow national consumers into a proposed class action over unwanted faxes in Illinois, after it found that a Supreme Court decision blocking certain out-of-state plaintiffs didn't apply. The one-paragraph order issued Thursday didn't include much information other than the appellate court's refusal to reconsider the matter and a note that none of the Seventh Circuit's active judges were interested in putting the case to a full panel hearing. With its refusal, the court washes its hands of the argument that a 2017 U.S. Supreme Court decision —...

