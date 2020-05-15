US Aims To Muscle Huawei Out Of Global Chip Supply Chain

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT) -- The Trump administration moved to restrict exports of semiconductors to Huawei from suppliers around the globe on Friday, rebuking the Chinese telecommunications giant for attempting to skirt existing U.S. export restrictions. Huawei has continued to obtain U.S. software and technology to design its chips, despite being added to a U.S. blacklist last year, the Department of Commerce said Friday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Huawei and more than 100 of its affiliates were added to a U.S. blacklist last year that all but severed the company from U.S. suppliers, with the administration approving only a handful of transactions on a case-by-case basis. Despite...

