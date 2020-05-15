Veeva Slams IQVIA's Sanctions Bid As 'Hyperbolic'

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical information technology company Veeva Systems Inc. on Friday slammed the sanctions bid by life sciences data giant IQVIA in trade secrets litigation, telling a New Jersey federal court Friday to reject IQVIA's "hyperbolic and groundless" allegation that Veeva destroyed evidence. In a response motion, Veeva said there's been no spoliation, lies, order violations or impropriety on its part during its legal battle with IQVIA, which wants a default judgment on its trade secrets claims and dismissal of Veeva's antitrust counterclaims. IQVIA accused Veeva of deleting emails from a key witness and permanently destroying a database and Google Drive documents, while...

