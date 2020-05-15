Texas Justices Say 'Anti-Washout' Clause Can't Save Rights

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed with Apache Corp. that an overriding royalty interest in a lease that contains a provision extending the interest to new leases violates the state's rule against perpetuities, but the court left open a window for the interest holders who argued they were owed the withheld royalties. The state's high court sent the dispute back to the Seventh Court of Appeals to determine if the interest can be reformed — a move allowed under Section 5.043 of the Texas Property Code — by the court so that it does comply with the rule against perpetuities....

