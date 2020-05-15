DC Circ. Says OSHA Can Broaden Some Rules Without Notice

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said Friday that some federal workplace safety rules covering certain industries can be extended to others without full rulemaking, upholding a citation against a construction company for exposing workers to corrosives without providing equipment to flush their eyes and skin. An Occupational Safety and Health Act provision that let the secretary of labor import established standards without soliciting public comment immediately after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's 1970 launch also allows him to extend those rules, a three-judge panel said. The decision reversed a ruling by the U.S. Department of Labor's internal appeals panel nixing a $3,400 citation...

