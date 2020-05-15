7th Circ. Denies Damages To Publisher In Free Speech Fight

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A publisher who claimed his free speech rights were violated when he wasn't allowed to sell his magazine outside of the Chicago Cubs stadium hasn't "seriously tried to show" he was injured before Chicago changed the city ordinance and can't win any damages, the Seventh Circuit held Friday. Left Field Media LLC claims to have incurred expenses that include learning how the city's licensing system worked and what peddlers need to do to comply, but it failed to tell the court what those efforts entailed or what they cost, the appellate court said. "Because Left Field Media has not offered details,...

