Trump Urged To Spare Seasonal Visas From Virus Restrictions

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Trade associations collectively representing hundreds of American businesses pressed President Donald Trump on Friday to protect the seasonal H-2B visa program as he weighs restricting nonimmigrant visas as a follow-up to his green card ban. As the Trump administration considers suspending temporary visas to shore up job prospects of Americans laid-off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of associations told Trump that shutting out guest workers will wreak havoc on seasonal industries and paradoxically cripple their ability to employ American citizens. "The potential for significant disruption to the program's operation will not only harm American businesses, it will also jeopardize the continued...

