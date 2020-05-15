Calif. Landowners Get Reduction Of $1.8M Award Thrown Out

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has overturned a lower court's decision to reduce by about two-thirds a roughly $1.8 million jury award to landowners over a hill collapse on their property, deciding that the absence in the suit of the parties primarily responsible didn't lessen the amount others must pay. The appeals court said on Thursday that entities that owned and managed a neighboring property are responsible for paying nearly all of the economic damages awarded by the jury under the doctrine of joint and several liability, even though the jury said they were collectively responsible for 30% of "the total negligence...

