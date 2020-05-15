FCC Reluctantly Starts Process To Auction EMS Airwaves

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission floated a preliminary rulemaking on Friday that takes the next step toward publicly auctioning a band of spectrum currently dedicated to public safety communications while also cautioning against completing the rule. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said his agency is obligated by a 2012 congressional mandate to lay the groundwork for the auction of the so-called T-Band but he hopes Congress intervenes to roll back the mandate before the sale is underway. "An FCC auction of the T-band is a bad idea. But as of today, the law mandates that we do it," Pai said in a statement....

