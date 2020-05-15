GAO Rejects Protest Over Army Washer Maintenance Deal

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Army was not obligated to obtain washer and dryer maintenance services from a company it previously leased machines from under a mandatory contract preference after it decided to buy its own machines, the U.S. Government Accountability Office has ruled. Maintenance services for washers and dryers that Training, Rehabilitation, & Development Institute Inc. had once leased to the U.S. Army were part of an overall leasing package, not a separate service that the Army was required to continue to buy from the company when the Army chose to end the lease, the GAO said in its Wednesday decision, released Thursday....

