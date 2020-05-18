There Is No Circuit Split Over Doctors' FCA Liability

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Doctors use their judgment to make difficult decisions. Medicare and Medicaid pay doctors based on those decisions. For instance, doctors have to diagnose their patients, and diagnosis codes are tied to payments. Then doctors have to decide if a treatment is right for their patient, considering the research, available resources and the patient. If doctors choose the wrong treatment option or don't fully document their decision, Medicare and Medicaid may not reimburse them. Doctors may even estimate how long their patients will live (Medicare only covers hospice care for patients expected to live less than six months). These are complex decisions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS