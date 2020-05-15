NJ Strikes $1M Deal Over Staffer's Rape Claims Against Atty

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A staffer in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has notched a $1 million settlement in her suit alleging the state and the Murphy campaign mishandled claims that a lawyer who worked on the campaign raped her, with most of the funds earmarked for a charity to benefit sexual assault survivors, the parties said Friday. The state and Katie Brennan unveiled the deal related to the purported attack by Albert J. Alvarez, a former Hoagland Longo Moran Dunst & Doukas LLP attorney, saying the agreement includes "key survivor-centric policy reforms" and $600,000 for a Hudson County, New Jersey, nonprofit group selected...

