PE Fund Manager Accused Of Shortchanging Investors

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- An Ohio energy investment company hit Chatterjee Advisors LLC with a breach of contract suit in New York federal court Friday, alleging that private equity fund manager Chatterjee shortchanged investors and kept valuable underlying shares for itself. Manbro Energy Corp. brought breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and other claims against Chatterjee Advisors, its parent company The Chatterjee Group along with a third related entity, and their founder Purnendu Chatterjee, in a proposed class action on behalf of members of the Winston Partners Private Equity LLC fund who were harmed by Chatterjee's actions....

